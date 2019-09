Weights from Argentina

Mauro Gauto 107.5 vs. Luis Orozco 107.8

(WBO International mini-flyweight title) Mauricio Lara 131.8 vs. Eduardo Estela 131.8 Venue: Club Ferrocarril Concordia, Entre RĂ­os, Argentina

Promotor: Zanfer, OR Promotions

TV: Azteca 7, TyC Sports

