Weights from Germany Tom Schwarz 245.6 vs. Ilja Mezencev 229.1

(IBF International title)



Adam Deines 176.1 vs. Yevgenii Makhteienko 176.6

Peter Kadiru 236.8 vs. Andrei Mazanik 220.5

Roman Fress 199.5 vs. Michal Czykiel 200

Elvis Hetemi 167.8 vs. Tomas Bezvoda 167.3

Tom Dzemski 173.7 vs. Christian Dulz TBA

Nenad Stancic 136 vs. Arturo Lopez 135.4

Edison Zani 149.9 vs. Alexander Zeledon 152.3 Venue: Stadthalle, Magdeburg, Germany

Promoter: SES Boxing

TV: MDR (Germany) Weights from Argentina Arrieta edges Nunez, remains unbeaten

