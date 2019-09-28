September 28, 2019
Boxing Results

Arrieta edges Nunez, remains unbeaten

Unbeaten featherweight Carlos “The Chosen One” Arrieta (11-0, 7 KOs) won by ten round majority decision over two-time world title challenger Ricardo “El Matemático” Núñez (29-11, 23 KOs) on Friday night at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico. Judges scored it 96-94, 96-94 and 95-95 in a tough bout.

Photo: Marcos Mejias Ortiz/PRBBP

Junior middleweight Nicklaus Flaz (7-1, 5 KOs) won by TKO at :01 of the third round against Luis Hernández (16-9, 9 KOs). After Flaz easily dominated the first two rounds, Hernandez didn’t come out for round three.

Other Results
Jean Rivera W6 Antonio Sánchez (welterweight)
Victor Santillán W6 Jason Vera (super bantamweight)
Miguel Marrero W6 Luis Enrique Rivera (lightweight)
Nick Steven W4 Juseim Cruz (super lightweight)

