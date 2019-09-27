Undefeated heavyweight Daniel Dubois (13-0, 12 KOs) scored a first round TKO over previously unbeaten Ebenezer Tetteh (19-1, 16 KOs) to claim the vacant Commonwealth title on Friday night at Royal Albert Hall in London. Dubois dropped Tetteh twice in the first round. Tetteh beat the count and wanted to continue but it was waved off by referee Mark Lyson, much to Tetteh’s disgust. Time was 2:10.