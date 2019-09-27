Undefeated heavyweight Daniel Dubois (13-0, 12 KOs) scored a first round TKO over previously unbeaten Ebenezer Tetteh (19-1, 16 KOs) to claim the vacant Commonwealth title on Friday night at Royal Albert Hall in London. Dubois dropped Tetteh twice in the first round. Tetteh beat the count and wanted to continue but it was waved off by referee Mark Lyson, much to Tetteh’s disgust. Time was 2:10.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
If Dubois fights Deontay Wilder, he is the one who will get crushed.