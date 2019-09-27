By Jeff Zimmerman at the scale
Errol Spence Jr. 147 vs. Shawn Porter 147
(IBF/WBC welterweight titles)
Anthony Dirrell 167.6 vs. David Benavidez 167.6
(WBC super middleweight title)
Mario Barrios 140 vs. Batyr Akhmedov 139.4
(WBA super lightweight title)
John Molina Jr. 146.2 vs. Josesito Lopez: 146.5
Robert Guerrero 146.8 vs. Jerry Thomas 147.6
Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: PPV, FS1
Spence wins, then does his IBF mandatory (unless Collazo defeats the IBF #1 in a month or two). Now if Top Rank offers Danny Garcia a really sweat deal, like fighting Crawford in Philadelphia and making it even money, maybe Crawford and Garcia gets down by December 2019. Anyway, I don’t see how Crawford says Spence needs him, not the other way around. Crawford needs Danny Garcia, because Kell Brook isn’t really looking for Crawford anymore. If Brook fought Crawford, it wouldn’t be for 9 or 10 months from now.
If smiling Porter somehow does something more but rough up Spence sometimes, I’d be surprised. If he were smart, all of his punches would be going at Spence’s eyes trying to cut him with the sides of his gloves with grazing shots. A cut on Spence caused by a punch is probably Porter’s best chance to make this thing competitive. For the first 4 rounds, he has to focus on trying to cut Spence with legal punches. Porter knows if he somehow wins this, he gets huge money next, maybe even Mayweather comes out of retirement for him.