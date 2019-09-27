Spence, Porter, Dirrell, Benavidez, Barrios, and Akhmedov all make weight By Jeff Zimmerman at the scale Errol Spence Jr. 147 vs. Shawn Porter 147

(IBF/WBC welterweight titles) Anthony Dirrell 167.6 vs. David Benavidez 167.6

(WBC super middleweight title) Mario Barrios 140 vs. Batyr Akhmedov 139.4

(WBA super lightweight title) John Molina Jr. 146.2 vs. Josesito Lopez: 146.5

Robert Guerrero 146.8 vs. Jerry Thomas 147.6 Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: PPV, FS1 Dubois crushes Tetteh in first round Elwin Soto to defend WBO 108lb title Oct 24

