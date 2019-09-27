WBO light flyweight champion Elwin “La Pulga” Soto (15-1, 11 KOs) will make the first defense of his world title against Edward “The Heneral Fighting” Heno (14-0-5, 5 KOs) of Paranaque City, Philippines in a 12-round main event of the October 24 edition Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California. The fights will be streamed live on Facebook Watch.

Elwin Soto: “This fight will be just like my last one. I will train to the best of my abilities because I never underestimate anyone. I want to work hard to be the best in my division.”

Edward Heno: “I have worked my whole life for this opportunity to get a world title shot. My life changed from the moment I started working with my manager Marty Elorde and signed with Senator Manny Pacquiao of MP Promotions, which headed by Sean Gibbons. And now I have a chance to fight world champion Elwin Soto. My life could got get any better. Mexico vs. Philippines is the greatest rivalry in boxing. I look forward to Oct. 24 and hearing my name being called as the new WBO champion of the world.”

In the co-main event, Angel “Tito” Acosta (20-2, 20 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico will return in a 10-round flyweight fight. Acosta will return after his controversial loss against Soto.

Genaro “El Conde” Gamez (9-1, 6 KOs) of San Diego, Calif. to face Diego Magdaleno (31-3, 13 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada in an explosive 10-round bout for the vacant USNBC Silver Lightweight Title.

Ricardo Sandoval (16-1, 11 KOs) of Rialto, Calif. will defend his WBC Youth Intercontinental Flyweight Title against Alonso Melendez (15-3, 13 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico in a 10-round fight.

Raul “Cougar” Curiel (7-0, 5 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico will battle in an eight-round super welterweight bout against Jeremy Ramos (11-7, 4 KOs) of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Jonathan “Thunder” Navarro (16-0, 8 KOs) of East Los Angeles, California will fight Levis Morales (17-5-1, 8 KOs) of Juigalpa, Nicaragua in an eight-round super lightweight bout.

Aaron McKenna (8-0, 5 KOs) of Monaghan, Ireland will participate in a six-round super welterweight fight.

Nick Sullivan (1-0) of Norfolk, Virginia will return in a four-round lightweight bout.

Opponents for Acosta, McKenna and Sullivan will be announced shortly.