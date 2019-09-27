September 27, 2019
Boxing Results

Undercard Results from London

Unbeaten middleweight Denzel “Too Sharp” Bentley (11-0, 9 KOs) needed 72 seconds to get a first round KO over Kelcie “Cannon” Ball (10-2, 2 KOs). Bentley bum-rushed Ball and the bout was waved off just as Ball was headed to the canvas.

Bantamweight Dennis “The Menace” McCann (4-0, 3 KOs) blew out journeyman Georgi Georgiev (8-16-1, 5 KOs) in two rounds. The 18-year-old McCann dropped Georgiev twice in round one, and once in round two. The bout was waved off at 2:53 of round two.

Pro debuting super lightweight Eithan James outpointed Fonz Alexander over four rounds. Alexander, a recent addition to the 100 loss club, fell to 7-101 with 4 KOs.

Pro debuting lightweight Sam “Midge” Noakes scored a third round TKO over Chris Adaway (9-60-4, 1 KO). The bout was halted after round three due to a cut suffered by Adaway. Although the cut may have been caused by an accidental head clash, Noakes got the win.

