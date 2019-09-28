September 28, 2019
Spencer-Porter Final Words

Weigh In 09 28 2019 Fight Ryan Hafey Premier Boxing Champions
Photo: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

IBF welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. clashes with WBC welterweight champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter in a massive pay-per-view title unification showdown tonight from Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Errol Spence Jr: “Shawn is a champion just like me, and now we’re going to get it on. I’ve been wanting that WBC belt for a long time and now he’s going to hand it over to me on Saturday night, or I’m going to take it from him.”

Shawn Porter: “Errol knows what it is. He’s going to come to fight, and I’m going to come to fight. The fans are in for a treat. This is the best of the best about to go in there and do it.”

Spence is a 9:1 favorite.

