<em>By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing</em>

Australian light- middleweight champion Daniel Lewis (4-0, 3 KOs) stopped Fiji’s Siveni Nawai (11-4-1, 8 KOs) in round two at the Greyhound club, Sydney, NSW, Australia on Friday. Nawai retired in round two with injured shoulder. Lewis is a 2016 Rio Olympian and was signed by Top Rank after Lewis performed well in sparring sessions with former IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs who was preparing for unification challenge against Canelo Alvarez. Lewis captured the Australian title in July by outpointing Wade Ryan over ten rounds