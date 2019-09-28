<em>By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing</em>

Former world featherweight challenger Luke “Action” Jackson (19-1, 8 KOs) outscored Tanzanian Abdallah Zamba (12-10-4, 9 KOs) over eight rounds at the Star Casino, Sydney, NSW, Australia on Saturday. Jackson controlled the bout in all the rounds and at the conclusion, the judges scores were Dean Cambridge 80-72, Will Soulos 80-72, Ron Skuse 80-72. The 34-year-old Jackson challenged Carl Frampton for the WBO featherweight title unsuccessfully in 2018 and is a former 2012 London Olympian. Promoter was Josh King.