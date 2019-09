WBC #6 flyweight Andrew Selby (13-1, 7 KOs) won a controversial eight round decision over Fadhili Majiha (24-14-4, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the Eagles Community Arena in Newcastle, England. Majiha dropped Selby in the first round and sixth round and dominated round seven, but the ref awarded the win to Selby 76-74.

Heavyweight Simon Vallily (16-2-1, 7 KOs) punished much shorter Erik Nazaryan (27-22-4, 20 KOs) for four rounds. Nazaryan couldn’t continue in round five due to a hand injury.