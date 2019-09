Results from Germany IBF #10 light heavyweight Adam Deines (18-1-1, 9 KOs) stopped Yevgenii Makhteienko (10-13, 8 KOs) in round two. A body shot finished Makhteienkoi. Highly touted heavyweight Peter Kadiru (5-0, 1 KO) outpointed Andrei Mazanik (13-11, 10 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were 60-54 3x. Kadiru, co-promoted by Top Rank and SES, looks to be a good prospect but lacks finishing power. Selby survives Majiha

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.