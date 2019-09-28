The fight for the vacant WBA International super featherweight title to be contested this evening between Alex Dilmaghani and Francisco Fonseca at the University of Bolton in Bolton, England, has been canceled. Fonseca felt unwell in his dressing room before his ringwalk and following an examination by doctors, the decision was made by the British Boxing Board of Control to withdraw Fonseca from the contest. He has been taken to the hospital for further assessment.

While disappointed that the main event has had to be canceled, Promoter Hennessy Sports announced that they understand that Fonseca’s health and safety is paramount and respect the decision.