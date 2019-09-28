WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
September 28, 2019
Wilder-Ortiz, Santa Cruz-Flores lands in Vegas

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder defends his world title in a rematch against once-beaten Cuban slugger Luis “King Kong” Ortiz on November 23 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. As previously reported, the fight will headline a FOX Sports Pay-Per-View telecast.

In the co-feature, three-division champion and current WBA featherweight titlist Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz will seek a title in a fourth division when he takes on Miguel “El Michoacan” Flores for the WBA super featherweight title.

