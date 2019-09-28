Former WBA interim welterweight champion David Avanesyan (25-3-1, 13 KOs) of Russia stopped Kerman Lejarraga (28-2, 23 KOs) of Spain again Saturday night in round one at the Bilbao Arena in Bilbao, Spain, to retain his EBU European title. Avanesyan, trailing on all official scorecards, stopped Lejarraga in March of this year at the same venue in round nine to win the same title.

Avanesyan definitely made the adjustments this time around dropping Lejarraga early in round one with a shot to the temple. Lejarraga beat the count but was down again shortly after from a short left hook to the chin. Lejarraga easily beat the count but the referee apparently didn’t like what he saw in his eyes or response and waved off the fight. The corner of Lejarraga was not pleased with the stoppage and expressed it to the referee to no avail.