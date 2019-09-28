By Miguel Maravilla and Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

Welterweight Fabian Maidana (17-1, 13 KOs), from Argentina, and the younger brother of former WBA welterweight champion Marcos “El Chino” Maidana, came out on fire from the opening bell as he dropped Ramses Agaton (21-11-3, 11 KOs) with a straight right hand that put him on his back. Agaton quickly got to his feet, but after two more devastating knockdowns the fight was stopped. The official time was 2:07 of round 1.

Middleweight Leon Lawson III (12-0, 5 KOs) used his vicious jab and a big right hand to cruise to an easy win over Alan Zavala (15-6, 13 KOs). Lawson used the 1st round to find his range, but by the second, it was only a matter of time. Lawson landed a big overhand right to send Zavala against the ropes to open round two and patiently used a snapping jab to keep Zavala at bay. Zavala escaped the first onslaught, but Lawson put Zavala back in the corner and dropped bombs on the helpless Zavala. Zavala went down and made no attempt to get up as Lawson got the KO victory at 2:27 of the 2nd round. Lawson stayed undefeated with the impressive win.

Junior welterweight Amon Rashidi (7-1, 5 KOs), another one of Spence Jr. fighters, took on Alfonso Olvera(12-6-3, 4 KOs) in a contrast of styles. Rashidi tried to work inside as the lankier, talker Olvera stood tall and preferred to stay on the outside and use his long reach. Rashidi dropped some solid combos throughout the fight as the awkward Olvera countered with haymakers that found their mark. Olvera kept the pressure on Rashidi as neither fighter was hurt. In the end, the judges scored it 79-73 and 78-74 for Olvera as he earned the unanimous decision.

Dallas-Fort Worth featherweight’s Fernando Garcia (12-2, 7 KOs) and Tony Lopez (15-7, 6 KOs) went toe to toe over eight entertaining rounds. After the first couple of rounds, Lopez picked up the pace at the end of the 3rd round with a varied attack to the head and body of Garcia. Garcia countered with solid shots to the face. As the rounds went on, Lopez showed great ring generalship and constantly initiated the action, opening a cut on the nose of Garcia midway through the fight. Garcia showed great toughness and snapped the head back of Lopez in many heated exchanges, but in the end the busier Lopez pulled out the unanimous decision. The judges scored it 77-75 and 79-73 twice for Lopez.

In the opening bout of the mega unification bout between welterweight champions Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, super middleweight Burley Brooks (4-0, 4 KOs) destroyed Fabian Valdez (3-6) in the opening round with 4 knockdowns before the referee had seen enough and waived it off. The official time was 2:35 of the 1st round. Brooks, part of Errol Spence Man Down Promotions, dropped Valdez with body shots before finishing off with a left hand. Brooks remains undefeated with the win and earned his 4th knockout in his first four fights.