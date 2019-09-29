2016 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Tony Yoka (7-0, 6 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Michael Wallisch (20-3, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the H Arena in Nantes, France. A jarring Yoka combination sent Wallisch to a knee in round three. Wallisch beat the count, but was quickly battered to the canvas again and the bout was waved off. Impressive win for Yoka.
