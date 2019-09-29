By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

In a clash of unbeaten 140-pounders, Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (25-0, 16 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over Batyr Akhmedov (7-1, 6 KOs) for the vacant WBA super lightweight title on Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Even though Barrios scored two knockdowns in the fourth and the twelfth round, he somehow came out with a controversial unanimous decision with scores of 114-112, 115-111 and 116-111. Other than a round or two early on, it appeared that Akhmedov dominated the fight from the seventh round until the end, not counting the knockdown in the twelfth.

The first two rounds were a feeling out process for both guys, but in the 3rd round the action picked up as both guys exchanged big shots in the center of the ring. The 4th round continued as Barrios landed a double straight left hand that sent Barrios backwards and off balance. Barrios used the canvas to hold himself up and it was correctly ruled a knockdown by the ref. By the end of the 4th and over the next couple rounds, both Barrios and Akhmedov let their hands go as Akhmedov pressed the action and Barrios countered.

By the seventh round and into the eighth and ninth, the pressure of Akhmedov started to take its toll on Barrios as Akhmedov stalked Barrios around the ring and landed multiple combos. Barrios continued to counter but without the zip to keep Barrios off him. Akhmedov landed big left hooks to the body as the round ended. In the tenth, it was much of the same, as Akhmedov was all over Barrios landing to the head and body that included the biggest punch of the fight at the time, a left-hand seconds before the round ended.

In the end, Barrios wins the vacant WBA super lightweight title and stays undefeated, although the crowd booed the decision.

Akhmedov, competed in the 2016 Olympics for Turkey, while Barrios had stopped his last eight opponents within the distance.