  • IBF featherweight champion Moruti Mthalane is a narrow -150 favorite against Sunny Edwards
  • Unbeaten WBO #1 junior featherweight Michael Conlan is a little over 4:1 against Ionut Baluta

  • Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is less than a 2:1 favorite against Dereck Chisora
  • WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is a 32:1 favorite against Craig Richards
  • Undisputed female champion Katie Taylor is a 5:1 favorite against Natasha Jones

  • Erislandy Lara is a 23:1 favorite against Thomas LaManna in a clash for the vacant WBA middleweight title
  • Eduardo Ramirez is a 12:1 favorite against Isaac Avelar in a clash for the vacant WBA interim featherweight title

  • Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz is a 23:1 favorite against Chris Arreola
  • How does Thomas LaManna get a shot at the WBA middleweight title? What a disgrace. Marvelous Marv must be shaking his head to Jesus right now.

