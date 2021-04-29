London/ESPN+ (Friday)
- IBF featherweight champion Moruti Mthalane is a narrow -150 favorite against Sunny Edwards
- Unbeaten WBO #1 junior featherweight Michael Conlan is a little over 4:1 against Ionut Baluta
London/DAZN (Saturday)
- Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is less than a 2:1 favorite against Dereck Chisora
- WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is a 32:1 favorite against Craig Richards
- Undisputed female champion Katie Taylor is a 5:1 favorite against Natasha Jones
Los Angeles/FOX (Saturday)
- Erislandy Lara is a 23:1 favorite against Thomas LaManna in a clash for the vacant WBA middleweight title
- Eduardo Ramirez is a 12:1 favorite against Isaac Avelar in a clash for the vacant WBA interim featherweight title
Los Angeles/PPV (Saturday)
- Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz is a 23:1 favorite against Chris Arreola
How does Thomas LaManna get a shot at the WBA middleweight title? What a disgrace. Marvelous Marv must be shaking his head to Jesus right now.
Some of these odds are quite tempting…