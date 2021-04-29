Weekend Boxing Odds London/ESPN+ (Friday) IBF featherweight champion Moruti Mthalane is a narrow -150 favorite against Sunny Edwards

Unbeaten WBO #1 junior featherweight Michael Conlan is a little over 4:1 against Ionut Baluta London/DAZN (Saturday) Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is less than a 2:1 favorite against Dereck Chisora

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is a 32:1 favorite against Craig Richards

Undisputed female champion Katie Taylor is a 5:1 favorite against Natasha Jones Los Angeles/FOX (Saturday) Erislandy Lara is a 23:1 favorite against Thomas LaManna in a clash for the vacant WBA middleweight title

Eduardo Ramirez is a 12:1 favorite against Isaac Avelar in a clash for the vacant WBA interim featherweight title Los Angeles/PPV (Saturday) Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz is a 23:1 favorite against Chris Arreola Bivol-Richards Final Press Conference Mthalane, Edwards make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

