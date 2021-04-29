Moruti Mthalane 111.9 vs. Sunny Edwards 111.3
(IBF featherweight title)
Michael Conlan 122 vs. Ionut Baluta 122
Troy Williamson 153 vs. Kieran Smith 153.5
Jordan Ellison 141 vs. Ryan Garner 136.75
Naheem Ali 156.25 vs. Joshua Frankham 153
Paul Cummings 155.75 vs. Levi Frankham 158.25
Dale Arrowsmith 159.75 vs. Jonathan Kumuteo 158.3
Stephen Jackson 119.75 vs. Andrew Cain 121.75
Venue: York Hall, London
Promoter: Queensberry
TV: ESPN+ (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
I truly figured Michael Conlan would be a star headlining cards by now. He’s Irish, has charisma, and he can fight. Needs new promotion