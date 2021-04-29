Mthalane, Edwards make weight Moruti Mthalane 111.9 vs. Sunny Edwards 111.3

(IBF featherweight title) Michael Conlan 122 vs. Ionut Baluta 122

Troy Williamson 153 vs. Kieran Smith 153.5

Jordan Ellison 141 vs. Ryan Garner 136.75

Naheem Ali 156.25 vs. Joshua Frankham 153

Paul Cummings 155.75 vs. Levi Frankham 158.25

Dale Arrowsmith 159.75 vs. Jonathan Kumuteo 158.3

Stephen Jackson 119.75 vs. Andrew Cain 121.75 Venue: York Hall, London

Promoter: Queensberry

