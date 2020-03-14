In response to the coronavirus, Latvian authorities have prohibited events with more than 200 people present until April 14. That means next Saturday’s scheduled WBSS cruiserweight final between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos cannot take place as planned. The new proposed date for the WBSS final in Arena Riga is May 16, dependent on the current restrictions being lifted.

Mairis Briedis: “It is what it is and we will now adapt to the new situation and keep training to wait for the green light.”

Yuniel Dorticos: “I understood the impracticality and therefore l will have have to wait until May to win the tournament.”