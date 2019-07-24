WBO Championship Committee has scheduled an August 2 purse bid for a WBO featherweight championship contest between world champion Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson at the Embassy Suites in Kissimmee, Florida.

The Minimum acceptable bid is $150,000. WBO President Francisco Valcárcel will preside purse bid proceedings. If the fight is held in the champion’s country of origin, residence or nationality, the split will be 75/25 in favor of the champion. If the fight is held in any other country, the split will be 80/20.