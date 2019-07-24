Today in front of a packed crowd of family, friends and fans at the Fighter Nation Boxing Gym in Houston, Texas, hot boxing prospect Evan Holyfield announced his new promotional deal with Main Events. After talks with several promoters, the 21-year-old son of Boxing Hall-of-Famer Evander Holyfield decided to sign with the company that launched his father’s historic career. A 6’1 junior middleweight, Evan will be trained and managed by Maurice “Termite” Watkins. His team also includes strength and conditioning coach Tim Hallmark.