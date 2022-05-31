The WBO World Championship Committee has ordered the camps of undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo and WBO #1 Tim Tszyu to commence negotiations for a WBO mandatory title defense. The parties have twenty days to reach an agreement. If an accord is not reached within this time frame, the WBO will order a purse bid. Minimum bid is $200,000 and either party involved may request a purse bid at any time during the negotiation process.

