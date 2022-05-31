The WBO World Championship Committee has ordered the camps of undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo and WBO #1 Tim Tszyu to commence negotiations for a WBO mandatory title defense. The parties have twenty days to reach an agreement. If an accord is not reached within this time frame, the WBO will order a purse bid. Minimum bid is $200,000 and either party involved may request a purse bid at any time during the negotiation process.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Nice for Tszyu, he gets to cut to the front of the lunch line. But will likely get more than he can chew.
Yes, I agree, Tszyu will have his hands full dealing with Charlo as the fight progresses. Tszyu must break the habit of keeping his head to stationary especially against Charlo’s good counters. Charlo TKO.
Great 1st defense of his Undisputed titles!! Charlo by KO
Charlo won’t fight him. Tim Tszyu will get Charlo or a vacant title fight as long as he sits there at 154.
Also, the Charlo brother at 160 should try to fight Golovkin or Andrade. Golovkin probably going to 168 to fight Canelo.If Golovkin wins, more vacant belts down at 160.
Unless Charlo called up Spence or Crawford to fight him at an 152.5 lbs catchweight in June, no reason not to fight Tim next, unless Charlo just wanted to beat Castano but doesn’t care about the WBO title now.
Andrade’s next fight is at 168 and if he returns to 160 he has his next opponent already locked in. Lot of big names at 160, but not really a lot going on.