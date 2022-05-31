Undefeated, lightweight Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18KOs) will make his second appearance of the year, facing former two-time world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) on July 16 and will stream live worldwide, exclusively on DAZN. The venue is to be announced. Garcia and Fortuna were set to meet last year, but Garcia pulled out to manage his ‘health and wellbeing.’

Ryan Garcia: “If there is any doubt I was hesitant to fight Fortuna a year ago, that will all be made clear after our fight. This was the fight I wanted and now it’s time. I am so grateful to my friends, family, and especially my fans for their support. I have never felt better, stronger, and more motivated. It’s time to silence all the doubters and it starts on July 16.”

Javier Fortuna: “This is going to be a very exciting fight. I know it didn’t take place last year like originally announced but I hope that this time it will be real so that I can offer a good show to the public,” said Fortuna. “I feel very happy with the work that I have been doing with my promoter, Sampson who has been trusting me since the beginning of my career. I will prepare 100% to win my fight. I trust my team now more than ever and have full confidence in my coach Belvin García, who I consider my family. Together, and with God on our side, I know we will hold up our hands high in victory on fight night.”