WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan has labeled his forthcoming opponent Daniel Dubois as a quitter who will be out of his depth when he challenges for the title on June 11 in Miami, Florida.

“Daniel Dubois is a strong fighter, he has fought some good guys, but I am on a different level,” Bryant told Dev Sahni on the Unibet Lowdown. “You saw that when he came up against some good opposition, he quit, gave up.

“You don’t quit, you don’t give up. I would rather go out on my shield. He is an okay guy but he is going in against a nightmare, I will be a nightmare for him and not the fight that he wants. Maybe he should have went back and tried to reverse the loss he had against Joe Joyce before he came to the champion.

“Now that he’s said he wants the champion, he begged for this fight and now he has it. He has it and now he has to pay for it. I’m not the type of fighter where you can step in the ring and think you can walk all over me. I am not heavyweight champ for no reason and on June 11 I’m gonna show everybody that I am a name that you are supposed to respect.

“I am that man who is going to be sticking around for a long time in this sport. I am taking over, so on June 11 you guys are going to see what Trevor Bryan, The Dream, is all about.”