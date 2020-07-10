July 10, 2020
Boxing News

WBO considering lightweight tournament

WBO president Paco Valcarcel has announced that the organization is may now organize a four-fighter lightweight elimination tournament.

Valcarcel wrote on social media: “After Ryan Garcia’s decision on pursuing the Campbell bout, WBO is considering ordering later this year, two lightweight elimination bouts to determine a mandatory challenger at 135 lbs, as ordered at 175 lbs to determine a champion.”

  • I just wish this phoney/worthless outfit would quickly evaporate. Life was bad enough when the IBF reared it’s ugly head!!….

    • Mick, the WBC should go first. I think I rather the WBO than Mauricio Sulaiman’s (WBC president, son of Jose Sulaiman, WBC president, gods of boxing) WBC.

