July 10, 2020
Boxing Results

Foster, Sheeraz victorious in London

Btbubble2
Photo: Queensbury Promotions

British and Commonwealth super bantamweight champion Brad Foster (13-0-2, 5 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over James Beech Jr (12-1, 2 KOs) in the main event of British boxing’s first show back in 118 days on Friday night at BT Sport Studios. Scores were 116-113, 117-111, 117-111.

WBO European super welterweight beltholder Hamzah Sheeraz (11-0, 7 KOs) was victorious when the corner of challenger Paul Kean (12-2,1 KO) pulled their man out after six rounds of punishment.

Heavyweight David Adeleye (2-0, 2 KOs) stopped Matt Gordon (2-3-1, 0 KOs) in the second round.

