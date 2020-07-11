The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame has announced that the Class of 2020 will go on this year after all. President Butch Flansburg said today that a new hotel, the Marriott in St. Petersburg/Clearwater, will be the location and it will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, November 6, 7, and 8, 2020.

Butch said, “June is our usual induction weekend, but we were forced to cancel because of Covid19. We tried to reschedule for August, but it was not feasible with the way things are and many of our sponsors suffering financial hardship. There were no available dates later in the year at our usual location. However, we were fortunate to find available dates at the beautiful Marriott in St. Petersburg/Clearwater. We had a board meeting yesterday and voted unanimously to go on with the Class of 2020 Induction Weekend in November.

“We have also partnered with Jesus Escalera and Joey Orduna of T & K Boxing Promotions to have a professional fight card on Friday November 6 to kick-off our big weekend.

“We are in the process of organizing our vendors and notifying our inductees of the good news. We look forward to a great event in November.”