Due to WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete being tied up in the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) tournament, the WBO World Championship Committee has approved a fight between WBO #1 bantamweight contender Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza and former jr flyweight world champion John Riel Casimero. The camps of Espinoza and Casimero petitioned the WBO to sanction the bout.

They collide this Saturday at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California as part of Danny Garcia vs Adrian Granados undercard.

“Hindu” Espinoza will be making his 3rd appearance in a span of 5 months, something unusual for a #1 contender. Espinoza is 3-0 with 3 KO’s in his title fights and is currently riding a 10 fight knockout streak dating back to 2017. He added a few words on how he feels going into his title fight.

“I am happy to be fighting for a world title, I have proven that I am ready for the moment,” he continued. “I want to thank all my team for making this possible on Saturday night, Tijuana will have a new world champion.”

Felix “Tuto” Zabala President of All Star Boxing also stated “We are proud of Espinoza’s progress up to date, he has shown he belongs at the top of the division” he added “We are sure of Espinoza ability and experience in title fights will prevail him victorious on Saturday.”