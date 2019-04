Davies Entertainment has announced that former junior middleweight contender James Kirkland (32-2, 28 KO) has inked a comprehensive management deal and is planning a comeback. The 35-year-old Kirkland hasn’t fought since a KO loss to Canelo Alvarez in 2015. According to the press release, the aggressive southpaw intends to reunite with his former trainer Anne Wolfe, while adding Bay Bay McClinton to his training staff.