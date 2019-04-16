WBA/IBF/WBO female lightweight champion Katie Taylor (13-0, 6 KOs) will face WBC lightweight champ Delfine Persoon (43-1, 18 KOs) for the undisputed lightweight championship of the world on Saturday June 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK. The winner will join current champions Cecilia Braekhus (welterweight) and Claressa Shields (middleweight) as holder of all four major belts.

The bout takes place on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight title defense against Jarrell Miller.