

By Joe Koizumi

Hard-punching prospect, WBO ASPAC #1 ranked welterweight Yuki Beppu (20-1-1, 19 KOs), 146.75, collected another victim as he polished off Indonesian super lightweight champ Roy Mukhlis (31-11-4, 23 KOs), 143.75, with a single body shot at 1:08 into the opening session of a scheduled eight on Monday in Kurume, Japan.

Short but sturdy like Shawn Porter, Beppu, 28, connected with a well-timed shot to the midsection, which sent the Indonesian to the deck in agony. Mukhlis, 32, who previously had an ambitious shot at then WBA 130-pound champ Takashi Uchiyama here but fell in the fifth nine years ago, barely raised himself but couldn’t resume fighting to be counted out by the referee. The victor Beppu is scheduled to face former national champ Ryota Yada in quest of the vacant WBO Asia Pacific welterweight belt in Osaka in December, which will be publicly announced soon.