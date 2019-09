By Joe Koizumi

IBF#13 minimumweight local prospect Takumi Sakae (22-3-1, 16 KOs), 107, looked impressive when he caught Indonesian #1 flyweight Stevanus Nana Bau (9-12-2, 2 KOs), 107.75, with vicious body shots, dropped him twice and decked a fine KO victory at 1:38 of the fourth round on Monday in Kurume, Japan. Sakae, 25, recently scored three wins within the distance, showing his improvement on power and speed. The speedy boxer-puncher is aiming at a world title shot in the near future.