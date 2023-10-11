The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has announced at the 36th annual convention from Punta Cana that it will host a referee and judges seminar on Wednesday Oct.25 at the Polideportivo Alexis Arguello in Managua, Nicaragua as part of the activities leading up to the anticipated WBO Nights of Champions card on Friday, October 27th . The show is toppled by the WBO Jr flyweight defense of Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez against challenger Gerardo Zapata of Nicaragua along with multiple regional titles on the undercard and broadcasted live on ESPN+ & ESPN Knockout.

A special committee is lead by the prestigious International Referee Russell Mora, who has worked over 600 bouts including many world title fights at the highest level. He will divulge his experience among the participants and offer learning opportunities for newcomers.

“Our plan is to help the development of the region and this is great way for many who can’t make it to our annual convention to get involved and certified.” States WBO President Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel “We formally invite all Central American and South American countries to attend” who announced this special event at the 36 WBO Convention in Punta Cana, DR.

The WBO seminar will conclude with the hand out of certifications for all attendees who pass their respective examinations, which will allow them to start working immediately in the region. All officials and commissions are invited include Nicaragua, Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Panama, Venezuela, Colombia amongst other countries.

Confirmed on behalf of the WBO is experimented Referee Roberto Ramirez Jr of Puerto Rico, Judge Jerry Martinez and Referee Jose H Rivera. The WBO will also have Sports Medicine doctor Juan Carlos Devia Jr, who will touch many important topics about fighter health protocols.

Nicarauga, Unica, Original, land of lakes and volcanoes, a tourisim paradise and safe place in Central America is glad to host all officials on the last week of October for this Mega event.