Unbeaten WBA #2, WBC #3, IBF #3 super middleweight Erik Bazinyan (31-0, 22 KOs) stopped Canelo’s chief sparring partner Ronald Ellis (18-4-2, 12 KOs) to retain his NABF and NABA titles on Wednesday night at the Casino de Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Bazinyan dropped Ellis with two right hands in round six. A wobbly Ellis beat the count, but the bout was halted by the referee. Time was 1:44.

In a female super welterweight rematch, Femke Hermans (17-4, 7 KOs) defeated Mary Spencer (7-2, 5 KOs) again to claim the vacant IBF title. Hermans outworked Spencer to win by majority decision 95-95, 96-94, 97-93.

Other Results:

Christopher Guerrero KO4 Jose “Piston” Lopez (welterweight)

Leila Beaudoin W8 Estrella Valverde (female super featherweight)

Mehmet Unal TKO1 Luca Spadaccini (light heavyweight)

Imam Khataev TKO3 David Benitez (light heavyweight)

Jhon Orobio TKO4 Jesus Solis Reyes (lightweight)

Wilkens Mathieu TKO3 Cesar Lopez Romo (super middleweight)