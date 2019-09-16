By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten WBO Asia Pacific featherweight champion Musashi Mori (10-0, 6 KOs), 126.5, engaged in a non-title go and dispatched Thai #1 feather contender Suntorn Panhom (5-5, 4 KOs), 126.25, at 1:41 of the third round on Sunday in Kariya, Japan.



The 20-year-old southpaw prospect has been coached by Cuban trainer Ismael Salas, who successfully advised him to make short work of it. Mori, managed by ex-WBC bantam champ Yasuei Yakushiji, caught the Thailander with a southpaw right hook and floored him in the third session. Though he resumed fighting back, Mori connected with a well-timed and well-targeted body shot, which had him down in agony for the count.