Boxeo Telemundo returns with its 30th anniversary fall series featuring a classic battle between Puerto Rico and Mexico. Rising WBO #8 jr welterweight contender Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (17-0, 12 KOs) of Aguas Buenas faces Mexican City’s Antonio “Toño” Moran (24-4 17 KOs) in a ten rounder for the WBO/NABO title. The bout will take place at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

Alamo will be making his 2nd defense of the title in February of this year, making a successful Telemundo debut over spoiler Manuel Mendez. Also known as the Pride of Aguas Buenas, Alamo will look to take a step closer to a world title opportunity.

Moran is looking to rebound from his knockout defeat in the hands of lightweight sensation Devin Haney back in May. Moran is 4-0 as a Telemundo headliner.

Promoter Felix “Tutico” Zabala/All Star Boxing said, “This is a great matchup between two contenders that will provide the fans with an exciting kickoff to our Boxeo Telemundo 30th anniversary Fall Series.”

Six more bouts scheduled, doors open at 7pm, first fight 8pm. Tickets still available on ticketmaster.com or visiting the box office at Osceola Heritage Park.