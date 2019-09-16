September 16, 2019
Boxing News

Boxing back at Commerce Casino

On Friday at The Commerce Casino in Commerce, California, PR Sports, Bash Boxing, and Lights Out Promotions presents a fight card featuring nine pro boxing bouts including the U.S. debuts of undefeated Olympian bantamweight Narek Abgaryan (12-0, 5 KOs) from Armenia and Robin Sirwan Safar (8-0, 5 KOs) from Sweden. Abgaryan, who has been working with Freddie Roach while in Los Angeles, will face off against Juan Kantun (21-7-3, 15 KOs) while Safar will face off against Alfredo Contreras (14-23-2, 5 KOs).

A pair of local Top Rank prospects will also appear when former national amateur standout and undefeated prospect Chris “The Boy” Zavala (5-0, 2 KOs) takes on Chilean Juan Jimenez (8-7, 1 KO) and Wildcard Boxing Club’s Elvis Rodriguez (3-0-1, 3 KOs) faces off with fellow undefeated fighter Ramon Mascarena (6-0, 2 KOs).

Also on the card are undefeated boxers Miguel Contreras (7-0), Alexis De Luna (6-0), Christian Camarena (5-0), and Moises Fuentes (3-0). Rounding out the card will be the return of local favorite Steven Pichardo (5-1).

Alamo-Moran on Telemundo Oct 4

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>