On Friday at The Commerce Casino in Commerce, California, PR Sports, Bash Boxing, and Lights Out Promotions presents a fight card featuring nine pro boxing bouts including the U.S. debuts of undefeated Olympian bantamweight Narek Abgaryan (12-0, 5 KOs) from Armenia and Robin Sirwan Safar (8-0, 5 KOs) from Sweden. Abgaryan, who has been working with Freddie Roach while in Los Angeles, will face off against Juan Kantun (21-7-3, 15 KOs) while Safar will face off against Alfredo Contreras (14-23-2, 5 KOs).

A pair of local Top Rank prospects will also appear when former national amateur standout and undefeated prospect Chris “The Boy” Zavala (5-0, 2 KOs) takes on Chilean Juan Jimenez (8-7, 1 KO) and Wildcard Boxing Club’s Elvis Rodriguez (3-0-1, 3 KOs) faces off with fellow undefeated fighter Ramon Mascarena (6-0, 2 KOs).

Also on the card are undefeated boxers Miguel Contreras (7-0), Alexis De Luna (6-0), Christian Camarena (5-0), and Moises Fuentes (3-0). Rounding out the card will be the return of local favorite Steven Pichardo (5-1).