When little-known heavyweight Ebenezer Tetteh (19-0, 16 KOs) meets highly regarded Daniel Dubois (12-0, 11 KOs) at London’s Royal Albert Hall on September 27, he insists he will punish Dubois for two reasons.

Reason 1: “I am going to England to get revenge for my countryman Richard Lartey. Richard gave Daniel hell but couldn’t get the job done – I will finish what Richard Lartey started.”

Reason 2: “Daniel is speaking a lot about fights with David Price or Dereck Chisora. He is definitely overlooking me. It reminds me of when Anthony Joshua was going into the fight with Andy Ruiz and kept talking about fighting Wilder and Fury. He got punished for overlooking his opponent and I will punish Daniel Dubois.”

ESPN+ will stream the bout in the U.S.