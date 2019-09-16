Miscellaneous quotes…

Tyson Fury: “Deontay Wilder, I want you next, bum!”

Andy Ruiz Jr: “After that performance, there’s no way he beats me with a hand tied behind his back!”

Promoter Frank Warren: “Tyson’s been in camp for nearly a year now. He needs to take a real rest with his family.”

John Fury (Tyson’s Dad): “That wasn’t Tyson, he was as weak as a kitten from the first round…if he keeps hold of that team, they’re gonna cost him his career. I’ll say it live on TV. The team what’s around him now, Ben Davison, whatever he’s got there in charge of the business needs to have a look in the mirror and say ‘not good enough at a high level.’”

Ben Davison (Tyson’s trainer): “He has a tough fight which he clearly won after being cut terribly. Not only one, but two cuts. Sometimes you can’t win.”