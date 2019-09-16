By Héctor Villarreal

Rouss Laguna-Moreno, the one and only female boxing promoter in Panama and the wife of former super champion Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (37-6-1, 16 KOs), advanced some data for her next show scheduled for Thursday, October 24 and also reveals her plans for the 2020 season.



“Our next event will be a very international one because we confirmed the participation of fighters from Mexico, Colombia, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Cuba and Panama, headed by my husband against Mexican featherweight Marcos Cardenas (20-7-1, 16 KOs),” said Mrs. Moreno.

The female promoter also confirmed the welterweight match between local prospect Omir Rodríguez (11-2-1, 5 KOs) and Cuban based in Panama Damian Rodriguez (12-1, 6 KOs). Also confirmed the signing of Dominican warrior Jonathan “El Agua” Arias, one of the most popular boxers based in the isthmus because of his exciting previous fights, several of them nominated for fight of the year on recent seasons in Panama. The details for the 8 fights show will be officially announced in a press conference later this week.

“My intention is to increase the level of the bouts presented to our fans so we can elevate our boxing market to a very competitive level. I have confirmed enough sponsorship for Laguna Premium Promotions to start a very ambitious project in which my husband is a very important piece. Anselmo is currently ranked number 10 on WBA and he wants to move up as soon as possible so he asks me to negotiate fights for him against world-ranked featherweights as Japanese Hiroshige Osawa, ranked #1 or our countryman Bryan “La Roca” De Gracia, currently on the sixth position” she added.