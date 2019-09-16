WBO NABO lightweight beltholder “Ruthless” Romero Duno (21-1, 16 KOs) called out fellow contender Ryan “Kingry” Garcia after battering Ivan Delgado in Carson, California,on Saturday night.
Romero Duno: Now that got another win on my record I am calling out Ryan Garcia. Mexicans are warriors. Show them you’re not scared of fighting anyone. I respect you. You’re good. That’s why I want to fight you!”
Garcia was also scheduled to fight on Saturday’s card, but his opponent fell out 24 hours before the fight. Golden Boy attempted to put Kingry in with Duno or another opponent, but no agreement could be reached.
Props for you for wanting to step in and fight this Prima Donna who calls himself “Kingry” You are more of a Mexican warrior who is not afraid of anyone, than this Ryan Garcia who I will call Reanna Garcia.
Garcia could of fought this guy or petrov but he bottled it. So, us aficianafos know he is only interested in preserving his undefeated record for pay days with little risk.