WBO NABO lightweight beltholder “Ruthless” Romero Duno (21-1, 16 KOs) called out fellow contender Ryan “Kingry” Garcia after battering Ivan Delgado in Carson, California,on Saturday night.

Romero Duno: Now that got another win on my record I am calling out Ryan Garcia. Mexicans are warriors. Show them you’re not scared of fighting anyone. I respect you. You’re good. That’s why I want to fight you!”

Garcia was also scheduled to fight on Saturday’s card, but his opponent fell out 24 hours before the fight. Golden Boy attempted to put Kingry in with Duno or another opponent, but no agreement could be reached.