Photos: Sumio Yamada



Judges Tim Cheatham, Eric Cheek and Don Trella all had Tyson Fury winning rounds seven through eleven and Otto Wallin winning round twelve. However during the first six rounds, only in round four (for Fury) did all three judges agree. At the midway point, Trella had it even at 57-57, Cheeks had Fury ahead 58-56, and Cheatham gave Fury the first five rounds for a 59-55 edge. Cheatham’s final 118-110 tally (giving Wallin only two rounds) seemed a bit off. Trella’s 116-112 score seemed about right. Cheeks split the difference at 117-111.



–

