Judges Tim Cheatham, Eric Cheek and Don Trella all had Tyson Fury winning rounds seven through eleven and Otto Wallin winning round twelve. However during the first six rounds, only in round four (for Fury) did all three judges agree. At the midway point, Trella had it even at 57-57, Cheeks had Fury ahead 58-56, and Cheatham gave Fury the first five rounds for a 59-55 edge. Cheatham’s final 118-110 tally (giving Wallin only two rounds) seemed a bit off. Trella’s 116-112 score seemed about right. Cheeks split the difference at 117-111.
I am so sick of the hype surrounding Fury. In the history of the sport, he ranks up there as one of the most nonathletic looking fighters ever. He punches like an amateur, moves around like a giraffe. He fights fighters who historically would be considered “bums”, and barely beats them. These are pathetic times in heavyweight boxing history when a pug like Fury is being propped up as “great” and a “champion”.