September 15, 2019
Boxing News

Wilder-Fury rematch could be delayed

Unbeaten former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury didn’t attend a post-fight press conference due to two severe cuts over his right eye. He was taken to the hospital to undergo micro-surgery.

Fury has a tentative February 22 rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, but the cuts could take six months or more to heal.

Promoter Frank Warren told BBC “If it doesn’t heal well the fight may have to be pushed back. Hopefully that will not be the case. It depends how it heals. If it’s OK it won’t be a problem…it’s not just the fight, it’s the training and sparring. He has to be 100% right.”

