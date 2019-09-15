By Miguel Maravilla

Photos: Stacey Verbeek

WBO junior middleweight world champion Jaime Munguia (34-0, 27 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico successfully defended his title for the fifth time with a knockout over Patrick Allotey (40-4, 30 KOs) of Ghana in four rounds Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.



“I’m happy with my performance. This was a good victory to celebrate Mexican Independence Day weekend,” Munguia said. “I felt good. It was a process working him and breaking him down. When I knocked him down with a body shot he was breathing heavy.”

Allotey was sent to the hospital following the fight.

“I hope he is well and I wish him a speedy recovery and the best,” said Munguia.

This was Munguia’s first fight training under former world champion Erik Morales.

“Morales made me think more in the ring. He has a lot of experience. I give Erik and my whole team credit for this victory.”

The champ had indicated all week that this would be his last fight in the 154-pound junior middleweight division.

“I will talk to my team and think about what’s next,” he said. “I can’t tell you right now who my next opponent will be. I will likely move up to 160, have two fights and see if we can fight for a world title.”

Zanfer Promotions CEO Fernando Beltran also talked about Munguia’s future and possible options at 160.

“He will rest and go on vacation. I would like for him to fight in December. He’s a very active fighter and was good tonight. He would like to return to Tijuana for his first fight at 160. We will sit down and talk about it.”

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla

–

