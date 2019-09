By David Robinett at ringside

In the first of three walkout bouts in Las Vegas, Italian heavyweight Guido Vianello (5-0, 5 KOs) had an easy time with Cassius Anderson (7-2, 3 KOs), earning a stoppage when Anderson did not come out for the fourth and final round. Vianello scored a flash knockdown right after the opening bell, and was never threatened by Anderson, steadily beating him down until his corner had seen enough after three rounds.