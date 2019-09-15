By David Robinett at ringside
Photos: Mikey Williams/Top Rank
In a bloody grinder of a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the “Gypsy King” Tyson Fury retained his claim to the lineal heavyweight title, surviving a spirited challenge from previously undefeated contender Otto Wallin with a unanimous decision win by scores of 116-112, 117-111, and a too wide 118-110.
Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs), who at 254.5 pounds was the lightest he has been in the ring since defeating Vladimir Klitschko in 2015, was not as sharp as his effort in June against Tom Schwarz, spending much of the early rounds flicking an ineffective jab and missing Wallin more than he was connecting with his typical unorthodox, jittery style. Wallin (20-1, 13 KOs) was game, unafraid to take the fight to the champion, but he also struggled finding a way past Fury’s arms and shoulders to connect cleanly with consistency.
A Wallin punch opened a cut over Fury’s right eye in round three, and as the cut opened up and grew progressively worse in the next few rounds, the complexion of the fight changed dramatically, as both Fury and Wallin fought with more urgency under the specter of a doctor’s stoppage, the steady flow of blood turning Fury’s white trunks a dull pink. Round seven featured good two-way action, with a Fury straight right hand sending Wallin bouncing back against the ropes. In rounds nine through eleven, Fury’s superior skills and strength started to wear Wallin down, with Fury landing most of the heavy shots and putting Wallin on the verge of going down several times.
Instead of a late knockout though, Wallin turned the tables on Fury in the round twelve, hurting the champion with a series of punches and forcing Fury to alternate holding and keeping out of range to survive the round. In the end, Fury earned the well-deserved victory, and Wallin likely staked himself a perch among the other top heavyweight contenders.
Jajajaja
VIVA Sweden!
VIVA USA!
Deontay will destroy a Fury based on that performance.
Decent win for Fury. Seems a fighter that only gets “up” for big fights so needs to be careful. Solid win over a solid opponent though
Solid win?
Which fight were you watching?
I know right? Fury struggled. Against a relatively light puncher. Can’t see him surviving Wilder or Ruiz.
? he was lucky the fight wasn’t stopped for the cut, but you have already seen him 12 rounds against Wilder. What do you mean?
He won 10 of 12 rounds on my card; worst case 9. Ignore the cut, and this was one sided.
You’re just a biased fan of that fat little “Mexican” guy…
Wow………………thought for sure they would stop it. Was just as bad as the Vitali Klitchko cut by Lennox Lewis. He lucked out. Don’t see Fury being around in the next year. Wilder can beat him no doubt. Don’t even see him surviving Ruiz. But……………who knows.
Im not surprised. They have invested too much in him. The doctor was called once and after that the ref didnt even look at the cut.
Exactly my thoughts.
That’s what i was thinking too, and those bs commentators made a big deal when Wallin pushed the cut once, but lennox lewis spent the whole night raking his glove and his head into Vitali’s cut and nobody said a thing and they stopped it!
I found everybody except Bradly being very one sided all night. At least Bradley had the guts to say no other named fighter would be allowed to figure somebody at this level. Fury is a light puncher, but anytime he landed they acted like he take Mike Tyson power and not Tyson Fury power.
I see the opinion section on this website being censored as if we were in a banana republic.
Glad to see this started right: Former heavyweight champion. So many forget Fury failed a drug test and would have been striped of the titles, but he retired first. Coming back two years later claiming to be champion is a joke. This fight was better than expected. Fury didnt have a guy looking for a pay day. Wallins stock shot uo wile this had to hurt Fury. I was surprised to see how badly Fury got hurt in the end. It looks like he froze and most likely had Wilder flashbacks.
Wilder slaughters this lucky bum.
Fury was hurt worse in the 12th, more than Wallin was throughout the whole fight.
Wallin is a decent ltd tough Sob fringe contender much better than Schwartz,
he brought Tyson into a good old fire fight, glad that wasn’t Wilder or Ortiz or Povetkin in the ring with Tyson tonight, that would have been a true bloodbath.
I haven’t watched the fight yet. Had to work.. but based on the comments I just want to say that remembe.. you have to give credit to the other guy. It doesn’t necessarily mean that Fury was struggling because he sucks. We’ve all seen him outbox wilder for most of the fight. Maybe this guy is better than we give him credit for. I mean, he was undefeated. I admit I don’t know much about him but people always assume that the more popular fighter should always win easily against someone who’s not as popular. Remember what happened to Anthony Joshua? We don’t know the other guys story. How will this guy do against wilder or other heavyweights? We will have to see.. but obviously if he was able to give fury a fight then he’s not a push over. Unless the cut had a lot to do with it idk. I have to watch it and see.
I find Fury unimpressive. He’s not athletic in the least, just tall. His fighting style is so atrocious. The marketing and hype supporting this guy is just too much. He barely beat a mediocre tonight, one who really took it to him. Pathetic.
fury should retire his given up in boxing his not what he use to be
You know Fury is good by the amount of attention he gets. You all hate him so much you just can’t stop talking about him!
Wallin was fighting for honour and was never going down because of his recently deceased Boxer/Trainer Father. He was outclassed and the 12th round was his chance of glory with a solid left hand that rocked Fury. Apart from that it was one way traffic and Fury deserved the win. The commentators mentioned Fury needed a few rounds before he fought Wilder again. There you go..a full 12 workout with a cut disadvantage to boot. Ironically, the Mexican showbiz ring walk was absurd but the real Mexican cut man was amazing round after round. Very enjoyable fight overall. 7 out of 10.
What a war! Tyson still has a lot in him…