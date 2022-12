By Joe Koizumi

WBO bantamweight champion Paul Butler, from UK, arrived in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday to participate in an ultimate unification bout with three-belt champ Naoya Inoue next Tuesday (December 13).

Accompanied by his trainer Joe Gallager and ex-titlist Scott Quigg, Butler confidently said, “I’ve done good training and am in great shape. I wish to show a great performance against Naoya.”

We highly expect a good fight.