By Ron Jackson

In what is possibly a first in South African boxing, Golden Gloves Promotions present two tournaments in consecutive days at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Saturday and Sunday. Both tournaments will be shown live on Supersport.

SATURDAY

On Saturday night there will be three ten-rounders and light heavyweight Brian Thysse making his pro debut against Michael Head.

Roarke Knapp vs Dante Jardon

Heading the bill will be the exciting junior middleweight 24-year-old Roarke Knapp (14-1-1, 11 KOs) who is never in a dull fight against the more experienced 34-year-old Mexican, Dante Jardon (35-8, 25 KOs), who holds the NABF title.

This should be an exciting affair while it lasts with the Mexican having a 58.14% knockout ratio against the knockout ratio of Knapp at 68.75%. Provided Knapp boxes from behind his jab without going wild he must be favored to win inside the distance

In another exciting junior middleweight contest Brandon Thysse (14-3-1, 12 KOs) goes in against the rugged Angolan Cristiano Ndombassy (13-6, 10 KOs) who fights out of Cape Town.

This could also turn into a war but one must favor the better boxer Thysse provided he boxes from behind his educated jab and does not get involved in a punch-up.

In the third scheduled ten rounder the capable 28-year-old cruiserweight Akani Phuzi (12-2, 6 KOs) meets veteran Johnny Muller (23-9-2, 14 KOs) for the third time.

Muller won the first encounter on a unanimous decision and in the return match he once again won on points, but on a split decision in a closely fought contest.

Also on the card is promising bantamweight Ricardo Malajika, who faces the more experienced Sihle Jelwana 12-8-1.

SUNDAY

In the main event the southpaw Chris Thompson (12-2-1, 7 KOs) makes the first defense of his South Africa heavyweight title against Keaton Gomes (8-2, 6 KOs). The always superbly conditioned Thompson won the title in June this year when he outclassed Josh Pretorius over 12 rounds.

UNDERCARD

Light heavyweight: Gerhard Thysse vs Keagan Mills.

Welterweight: Keanu Koopman vs Thamsanga Adams.

Minumumweight; Beaven Sibanda vs Sabelo Nkosi.

Super middleweight: Dwayne Dodzo vs Thando Mali.

Junior middleweight: Jackson Kaptein v Phikelani Khumao.

Super middleweight; Rowan Campbell vs Thembani Mhlanga.